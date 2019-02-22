Police in Lusaka have summoned National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili to appear for inquiries at Lusaka Central Police Station this afternoon.

According to a callout issued to Mr. Kambwili dated February 21st 2019 and signed by Deputy DCIO P. Sapaulu, Mr. Kambwili is to appear at the police station today at 14:00 hours.

Mr. Kambwili has come under attack from all sections of society for issuing racial and xenophobic remarks towards an Indian man whom he found operating a compactor.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya recently said Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili risks being arrested for uttering derogatory and racial remarks aimed at an Indian national seen in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Ms. Siliya says the Roan Law Maker went against the Law and that the Law should take its course on his actions.

She has told Journalists at a media briefing that the development should not only be condemned by all well-meaning Zambia but by the international community.

