Police in Lusaka have summoned National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili to appear for inquiries at Lusaka Central Police Station this afternoon.
According to a callout issued to Mr. Kambwili dated February 21st 2019 and signed by Deputy DCIO P. Sapaulu, Mr. Kambwili is to appear at the police station today at 14:00 hours.
Mr. Kambwili has come under attack from all sections of society for issuing racial and xenophobic remarks towards an Indian man whom he found operating a compactor.
Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya recently said Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili risks being arrested for uttering derogatory and racial remarks aimed at an Indian national seen in a video that has gone viral on social media.
Ms. Siliya says the Roan Law Maker went against the Law and that the Law should take its course on his actions.
She has told Journalists at a media briefing that the development should not only be condemned by all well-meaning Zambia but by the international community.
Rupiah Banda was not arrested when he refered to HH’s wife as MWENYE.
Who is hh wife.
Either the wife must comeback or he should go to UK. He needs her. He has to much energy which being misdirected.
If you want to know whom HH’s wife is……Ask Nyama soya
I now fully understand why China is having a field day colonising Africa inspite of the bitter history of being enslaved by Arabs and Europeans for a few bottles of rum, colonised and black Africa carrying the hallmark of being the most dehumised race in the world. A few months ago a video went viral on killing of a Zambian student in China for dating a Chinese girl but the response from govt was mute. Not even an investigation to determine the veracity of the video! CK’s berating of an Indian national out of frustration have ministers and govt agencies falling over each other to defend foreign interests over unemployed youth who the would rather use in political violence during by elections! Just last night on znbc news local mining and suppliers where crying foul on being…
I feel for Kambwili. He should have selected his words carefully. He should instead have asked questions like; which Zambian has ever been given a work permit to work as driver in any country? If non then how come Indians are given driving work permits .
Foreigners in Zambia are paying Kapyongo huge sums money to buy Zambian work permits against the Zambian immigration rules. Imagine clerical officers and house assistants are buying Zambian work permits off Kapyongo.
The issue is about Kapyongo making too much money out of selling Zambian passports regs and work permits.
So Kambwili is trying to tell us what Chitotela hinted that Kapyongo is equally corrupt. He touched a Kapyongo s sensitive nerve.
Kapyongo azachiona naye.
The buffoon even told his bulldogs to film him and post on social media not knowing he is putting himself in problems. Freedom of speech should be done within tbe law.
Yaba…. So if CK is not in court or shouting at some person, he has to be at the Police Station, mwa? What a life!!
Kambwili should be reprimanded but not hauled to the police station. We have people in Zambia uttering hate speach and no action or comment from Siliya or the cops. Ok what Kambwili done was wrong but it does not deserve a call out. Let the police do some proper police work instead of being used like fish hooks to pull in useless cases. Has the Indian shouted at by Kambwili reported the matter to the police? if not then who has ?
When is CK going to know Jesus Christ? May be this time alamwishiba Yesu.
When he verbally attacked a certain Zambian ethnic grouping his tribal segregation mission on the northern circuit of Zambia become one of the most heavily funded missions. That act was the same as racial segregation. He was not arrested despite Zambians complaining. He boasted of getting approval and funding from the president. What has changed?
ZP is only knows callouts not catching thieves in the night. Again Kanganja has been instructed by Dora Silit.Shame!
Imimbulu or his bodyguards with sunglasses without UV protection.
So without instructions from Government Kambwili would not have been summoned??……..Police wait for instructions? I thought the police are supposed to know which is an offence and which is not an offence?