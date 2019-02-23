STATE House spokesperson Amos Chanda says opposition alliance chairman Charles Milupi will have criminal and civil legal actions instituted against him.

Announcing at a media briefing at State House yesterday, Mr Chanda said he had instructed his lawyers to commence civil and criminal proceedings against Milupi for accusing Mr. Chanda of running and funding a militia group with sole purpose to perpetrate violence.

“As for Charles Milupi, in my personal capacity, and also as a State officer, he will be hearing from my lawyers pretty soon. I also know that both civil and criminal proceedings may be brought against him. We do not know under any legal terms the Opposition Alliance; it’s a formless and headless grouping of people just desperate to get power! So, there can be no legal suit brought against such as a formless; it has no legal personality! So, Mr Milupi, who we saw in the video, will be hearing from my lawyers pretty soon. They will bring both civil and criminal proceedings against him. So, in his personal capacity, civil and criminal proceedings will be instituted against him,” Mr. Chanda said.

“The Zambian people must learn that, every action must have consequences; every word you say, must mean something; you can’t just go on a platform and accuse other people of doing something.”

“I was not in the country during the Sesheke by-election; in all my life, I have never been to Sesheke. How can I command a militia in a district that I don’t even know how it looks? I have never been! I was not on the campaign…But even those that were performing duties like Mr (Kaizer) Zulu, Mr Kampyongo…Mr Kampyongo commands the police force as a political head of (Ministry) of Home Affairs; there are police commanders who answer to him; he does not command a militia!” he vehemently started.

He said Milupi would have to answer and pay for his reckless statement noting that his counterpart Hakainde Hichilema threw him under a bus because he knew the recourse of such reckless utterances.

“I know Mr Hakainde is a clever man! He was cheering on this senseless man (Milupi) making those allegations without recourse to the consequences of his words. So, those are the steps that have been taken. But just in summary; it is to state that there is no element of truth whatsoever,” said Mr. Chanda.

