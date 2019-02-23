STATE House spokesperson Amos Chanda says opposition alliance chairman Charles Milupi will have criminal and civil legal actions instituted against him.
Announcing at a media briefing at State House yesterday, Mr Chanda said he had instructed his lawyers to commence civil and criminal proceedings against Milupi for accusing Mr. Chanda of running and funding a militia group with sole purpose to perpetrate violence.
“As for Charles Milupi, in my personal capacity, and also as a State officer, he will be hearing from my lawyers pretty soon. I also know that both civil and criminal proceedings may be brought against him. We do not know under any legal terms the Opposition Alliance; it’s a formless and headless grouping of people just desperate to get power! So, there can be no legal suit brought against such as a formless; it has no legal personality! So, Mr Milupi, who we saw in the video, will be hearing from my lawyers pretty soon. They will bring both civil and criminal proceedings against him. So, in his personal capacity, civil and criminal proceedings will be instituted against him,” Mr. Chanda said.
“The Zambian people must learn that, every action must have consequences; every word you say, must mean something; you can’t just go on a platform and accuse other people of doing something.”
“I was not in the country during the Sesheke by-election; in all my life, I have never been to Sesheke. How can I command a militia in a district that I don’t even know how it looks? I have never been! I was not on the campaign…But even those that were performing duties like Mr (Kaizer) Zulu, Mr Kampyongo…Mr Kampyongo commands the police force as a political head of (Ministry) of Home Affairs; there are police commanders who answer to him; he does not command a militia!” he vehemently started.
He said Milupi would have to answer and pay for his reckless statement noting that his counterpart Hakainde Hichilema threw him under a bus because he knew the recourse of such reckless utterances.
“I know Mr Hakainde is a clever man! He was cheering on this senseless man (Milupi) making those allegations without recourse to the consequences of his words. So, those are the steps that have been taken. But just in summary; it is to state that there is no element of truth whatsoever,” said Mr. Chanda.
What will you achieve by suing Milupi.
This just politics and never act from your position of strength.
We are intelligent enough and we dont courts of laws to define lies
In courr he will simply answer: NO COMMENT. And what will have achieved
Am a non firable, non partisan political consultant.
Lack of professionalism and failing to recognise his boundaries as a civil servant has put this Amos Chanda in the firing line. These are self made problems. The guy has even been issuing party statements, a civil servants, no shame, very bad mannered
And Chanda ends by saying there is no element of TRUTH. But why are you suing then.????
This guy Amos Chanda is deluded. He has a devious diabolical mind and willing to kill. Zambians are dealing with a dangerous man with a poverty mind. He is below an *****!
Sunday Chanda you are just an overzealous small boy who has just joined politics in Zambia. We know the politics of Zambia a lot better. We have seen and experienced what you haven’t. And now you Sunday Chanda in your corrupt and stinking OF government you think you are Lungu’s effective Vuvuzela to trade in lies and scare the indigenous Zambians who are crying for the best for our Motherland.
Sunday Chanda your cup will be full soon together with your corrupt boss.
We don’t like you guys. You are just imposing yourselves on us. Abash PF!
I just love this man!!! Amos stay strong forever.
Birds of the same feather!
Amos Chanda is a marvellously deceptive man. He knows the way you get to the point without really getting to the point!
He has every right to try and clear his name if he feels defamed
. Can some lawyers out there plz explain what law Amos can use under criminal law?
Amos Chanda is just a prisoner of his own pride and confusion!