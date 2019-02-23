Northern Province minister Brian Mundubile says the recently held Northern Province Tourism and Investment Exposition has helped attract more global investment in many sectors in Northern Province.

Mr. Mundubile said Elite Foods, a South African organisation has expressed interest to fund some projects in the farming block in Northern Province.

He added that Northern Province has three categories in the faming block such as commercial, intermediate level and small-scale farmers who will benefit from the South African based funders.

The Provincial Minister said Elite food will also offer technical support, technology and will be buying off the produce from farmers.

He said government has already put up a system that will help investors to settle in the farming block.

And Elite Foods Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Ball says his organization is ready to fund the projects in the farming blocks in the Northern Province.

