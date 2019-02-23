President Edgar Lungu says the Republican constitution is supreme law of the land affecting all Zambians regardless of their political affiliation and should therefore not be politicized in the process.

President Edgar Lungu has therefore urged Members of Parliament not to politicize the constitution making process because the document is for all Zambians.

Mr Lungu says it is important for parliamentarians to think beyond their political affiliations when dealing with legislative issues such as the constitution.

“ Drafting a constitution that suits a political grouping could be dangerous for the country and its people as it is same law could be used against those who drafted supreme Law once they change sides,” he said.

President Lungu has since encouraged various stakeholders such as the church to participate in the constitution making process.

He said all interested stakeholders will be welcomed to participate in the crafting of the constitution so that the document can be refined.

The Republican President was speaking to Journalists in Chilanga District today, shortly after conducting Zambia clean, health and green campaign exercise which has been going on every last Saturday of the month.

Mr Lungu made an impromptu visit to Chilanga Town to participate in the cleaning exercise at Twatasha market along Kafue Lusaka road near Munda Wanga Gardens, this morning.

He took time to help pick garbage behind the market shops as the whole front area of the shops was clean.

The President who earlier showed his satisfaction with the cleanliness of the area, however expressed disappointment after he discovered that the place was operating while the toilets were locked.

He took to task Council Chairperson Ann Brown, Chilanga MP Maria Langa and District Commissioner Edith Muwana who earlier on bragged that the district was the cleanest in Lusaka province.

Chilanga MP Maria Langa disclosed that the Town has not recorded any case of cholera this year so far because the Town has heed positively to government’s Keep Zambia clean, green and healthy campaign.

The President also visited Chilanga health center and interacted with staff and patients in the wards before touring Katandabale Market which is just in the vicinity of the health facility.

President Lungu later on toured Munda Wanga Gardens where he implored line Ministries to find a way of reviving the park by way through public private partnership.

During its hay days, Munda Wanga used to house over 40 bird species and about 200 individual animals in its wildlife sanctuary.

The President also took over an hour’s stroll into the park under the guidance of Munda Wanga Park Ranger Hendrix Sambiana to see some animals such as lions, Warthogs, Wild dogs and monkeys among others.

