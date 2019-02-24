By Peter Sinkamba

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has come up with new regulations that could prevent female athletes who naturally produce above-normal amounts of testosterone, from competing in events ranging from 400 to 1000 meters to reduce their blood testosterone level by taking hormonal contraceptives, such as birth control. Administering drugs to an athlete in order to inhibit or enhance sporting performance is doping.

For elite female track and field athletes to be eligible to race in future international competitions, they could be forced to take medication to lower their testosterone levels or, if they don’t want to alter their body’s chemistry, compete against men.

Two times Olympic 800m champion South African Caster Semenya is the key victim of this regulation. Though she has appealed against IAAF new regulations, I feel that the African Union leadership has let her down. In fact, the leadership has let down the entire black race. The leaders should have forcefully rejected this regulation because is an insult to the black race for the reasons below.

It is known fact that the black race has the highest levels of testosterone out of the major races of humanity. The simple reason for this natural endowment is our exposure to intense sunlight which in turn increases our vitamin D in our bodies.

Now, vitamin D is not really a vitamin; it is a steroid hormone. Higher levels of testosterone occur to people who live in areas of increased exposure to the sun.

Of course, this is the case for the African race. Since vitamin D comes from the sun, the more the Africans get exposed to sunlight, the more Vitamin D that person gets, which in turn increases their testosterone levels.

For this reason, those populations closer to the equator get more vitamin D from the sun’s rays, and consequently have higher levels of testosterone, on average. Of course, the Middle East also gets more sunlight than does Europe, so their levels of testosterone will be higher due to increased vitamin D, which in turn increases testosterone. No wonder there are more acts of aggression in higher testosterone areas: DRC, Uganda, Angola, Nigeria, Sudan, Venezuela, Middle East, name it.

So, is it our fault that we the Africans were born in Africa, and live in Africa, which receives more sunlight than Europe? Why should our sunlight endowment be our curse? For centuries, we suffered at the hands of Europeans untold misery for our gold, diamonds, and other natural resources.

Due to our higher levels of testosterone, we terribly suffered at the hands of Europeans, taken as slaves to the Americas and Caribbean to go and do all sorts of donkey work. And for our endowment of higher levels of testosterone, we continue to suffer humiliation like Semenya.

Meanwhile, our African Union leaders are mute over this insult? Africa mayo, Africa, twasebana!

The Author is a leader of the Opposition Greens Party in Zambia

