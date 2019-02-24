Mpulungu Member of Parliament Freedom Sikazwe says government is worried with the continued collapsing of bridges in Muchinga and Northern Provinces.

Mr Sikazwe says the continued collapsing of bridges is a drain on national coffers.

And Mr Sikazwe has expressed disappointment with delays by the Road Development Agency -RDA- to reconstruct Lunzuwa Bridge which is on the verge of collapsing in his constituency.

He was speaking after inspecting Lunzuwa Bridge in Mpulungu district.

Mr Sikazwe said interventions by the defense force are temporary but there is need to construct a permanent bridge.

He said Mpulungu is a business area which cannot risk being cut off from other parts of the country.

Mr Sikazwe who is also presidential Affairs minister said there is need for intensified inspection of bridges countrywide.

And Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela said government is doing everything possible to rectify the situation.

Mr Chitotela has urged RDA to send inspectors across the country to check the state of bridges and give a report as soon as possible to avoid disasters.

