Zesco United coach George Lwandamina says the coaching changes in Sundays CAF Confederation Cup Group C opponents Al Hilal’s camp are not his business.

The Sudanese club heads into Sunday night’s match against Zesco at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola under new management following the demotion of Tunisian Irad Zafouri following last week’s 2-1 Group C away loss to Nkana in Kitwe.

Zafouri has been replaced by compatriot Nabil Kouki who returns for a third stint with the Khartoum giants.

“I can’t talk about changes in the other camp, all that we need to do is believe in ourselves as Zesco,” Lwandamina said.

“What is happing elsewhere is not our baby and I shouldn’t even start wonderings. I don’t the coach who was there and I don’t know the coach who is there now.”

Meanwhile, Zesco and Al Hilal head into 18h00 kickoff seeking to rebound from their respective defeats.

Zesco lost 2-1 away to Ghana giants Asante Kotoko on February 13 away in Kumasi.

However, Zesco stay top of Group C despite the defeat tied on 3 points with second placed Al Hilal.

Kotoko are third heading into their Sunday afternoon away match against Nkana at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

