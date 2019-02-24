Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has expressed optimism that the Make Zambia Clean, Green and Healthy Campaign has a bright future in the mining town as it a stakeholder driven initiative.

Mayor Chanda says the manner in which stakeholders are voluntarily participating in the cleaning exercise every last Saturday of the month in Luanshya is overwhelming.

“Stakeholders’ participation and the realization that we are capable of changing the face of our town through the spirit of team work and consistent efforts have helped us all face reality that having a clean and cholera free Luanshya was not a farfetched dream but something which is achievable, ” said the Mayor.

Mr Chanda has thanked Zamefa, Shoprite, Luanshya Municipal Council, the District Administration, Zambia Police Service, Zambia Correctional Services ( ZCS ) and the Bus and Taxi Drivers Association ( BTDA ) Personnel, and the ruling party’s district leadership for demonstrating commitment to cleaning different parts of Luanshya every last Saturday of the month as part of government’s Keep Zambia clean, green and Health campaign.

Over the weekend Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda led hundreds of residents sweeping the roads, collecting garbage and clearing dirty, trimming of trees, from Welcome to Luanshya town’s main entrance up to Roan Mall before after which he joined in social football with the youths of Mpatamato for as part of wellness.

Some residents of Luanshya used the National Cleaning day to clean up their surroundings, while others worked on their office premises.

Business temporarily stalled in Luanshya from 08:00 hours up to 10:00 as all the chain-stores and markets closed to facilitate for the cleaning exercise.

And Zamefa Human Capital and Employee Relations Officer Angela Zimba said the national cleaning day is wonderful exercise which deserves to be supported by all companies and individual residents who truly want Luanshya to change for the better using concerted effort.

On the other hand , BTDA District Chairperson Shadrick Salikula appealed to all bus drivers and other motorists to help transform Luanshya by voluntarily working with the Town council in the cleanup exercise every last Saturday of the month.

Luanshya District Commissioner (DC) Joel Chibuye, Deputy Mayor Golden Mulenga, who is also Patriotic Front (PF) Luanshya District Chairperson, some Ward Councilors, acting Town Clerk Thinkwell Mwaba, chief council officers, some residents, who included the youth and women voluntarily where among the notable figures who participated in exercise.

[Read 20 times, 20 reads today]