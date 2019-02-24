Government says it is important to treasure the country’ cultural heritage in a dynamic and changing world where people change values and beliefs due to external influence.

President Edgar Lungu says traditional ceremonies are a thread through which culture is transferred from generation to generation.

He was speaking in Chipata at the N’cwala traditional ceremony of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province which was held under the theme: ’ Preserving our Culture through Gender Equality.’

President Lungu , who was represented by Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo at this year’s N’cwala traditional ceremony of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province said there is need to instill love for the country by teaching laws, traditions and culture of the country in order to instill discipline among citizens in the country.

“ There is need to impart the spirit of harmony and unity among people as they are vital ingredients to economic and social development, “ he said adding : “ without unity and harmony, there can be instability as development cannot take place in such an environment.”

He urged traditional leaders to encourage their subjects to uphold customs and values as well and culture and traditions to maintain their identity.

And President Lungu says it is inspiring that traditional leaders have taken steps to ensure that communities are sensitized on gender equality as some traditional practices have been a major hindrance in the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

“Let us ensure that parents stop marrying off their children at a tender age but instead encourage the girl child to acquire an education. Government is concerned about the tendency of some parents who marry off their children at the expense of education,” he said.

The President noted that most traditional practices still believe that conflicts between husband and wife should remain within the confines of the matrimonial house and he for this reason urged chiefs not to relent but ensure that there is a change of mindset in their chiefdoms.

Government will continue to provide equal opportunities to girls and boys in accessing education, Mr Lungu assured.

And Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said the N’cwala traditional ceremony provides a platform to remember and look ahead to how people can meet future challenges and remain strong.

Prince Buthelezi who was the guest of honour at this year’s Nc’wala ceremony said that the experience of attending the cultural festival is touching and that there is no better way for Zambia to showcase the spirit of its people through the symbolic ceremony.

He commended Paramount chief Mpezeni for bringing back departed spirits for the good of the people saying he is a symbol of unity, strength and wellbeing of the Ngoni people.

Prince Buthelezi noted that the holding of the N’cwala in Zambia and Wokweshwama in South Africa are symbolic acts of healing from the past saying he was honored to be part of the celebration.

The traditional leader also commended the Paramount chief for banning women from attending the ceremony with bare chests saying the move portrayed his willingness to promote the rights of women.

“These symbolic actions tell us that the Ngoni people respect gender equality and that it is important to the preservation of our cultural heritage, ” he said.

Prince Buthelezi noted that women play an important role overcoming challenges such HIV and AIDS for they have a unique ability to empathize and get things done.

Meanwhile, Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu, commended Paramount chief Mpezeni for making frantic efforts to promoting the rights and welfare of women in the region.

Mr Zulu noted that government is grateful that chief Mpezeni has been making helping address the social ills that affect women and impede them from leading successful lives.

And Paramount Chief Mpezeni stated that that the presence of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at this year’s N’cwala traditional ceremony will strengthen the historic relations between the Zulu’s of Kwazaula Natal in South Africa and the Ngoni people.

He said in a speech read for him by N’cwala organizing committee chairperson Mkwinda Sakala that the Ngoni people who trace their origins from the Nguni and the Zulu people South Africa have a strong relationship with the Zulu’s as both tribes were led by Shaka Zulu.

Paramount chief Mpezeni noted that tradition has been cited for the widening gender disparities between men and women saying there is need to empower women but also ensure that men are not left behind.

And Paramount chief Mpezeni has commended Government for supporting the developmental needs of the people in Eastern Province.

