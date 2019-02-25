Minister of Works and Supply Mutotwe Kafwaya says government printers is not yet ready to print ballot papers.

Mr. Kafwaya said government has not yet built capacity for the company to be able to print any ballot papers for the upcoming by elections.

He however said that government has made progress and the company will be ready to print ballot papers for the 2021 polls.

“The company currently doesn’t gave the capacity to print ballot papers and it is the same capacity that we are trying to build”, he said.

Mr. Kafwaya promised that by the end of this year, much progress would have been made in capacitating government printers to enable it print ballot papers locally.

He was reacting to calls by some stakeholders for government to print ballot papers locally for the Bahati Parliamentary by election.

