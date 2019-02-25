Lusaka Mayor orders the removal of Chicken Statue at Hybrid roundabout

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has ordered Hybrid Poultry Farming to remove the giant statute of a chicken at the traffic circle on Great East Road.

Mr Sampa said the chicken Statue contravenes the Council’s policy on advertising.

He has since given Hybrid Poultry Farming a two week ultimatum in which to comply with the order.

This is contained in a letter addressed to Hybrid Poultry Farming Director Huw Morris dated 25th February 2019.

