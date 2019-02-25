Chicken Statue at Hybrid roundabout
Chicken Statue at Hybrid roundabout

Lusaka Mayor orders the removal of Chicken Statue at Hybrid roundabout

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has ordered Hybrid Poultry Farming to remove the giant statute of a chicken at the traffic circle on Great East Road.

Mr Sampa said the chicken Statue contravenes the Council’s policy on advertising.

He has since given Hybrid Poultry Farming a two week ultimatum in which to comply with the order.

This is contained in a letter addressed to Hybrid Poultry Farming Director Huw Morris dated 25th February 2019.

