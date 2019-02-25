UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says his party will not support the constitutional amendment bill when it is tabled in Parliament.
Justice Minister Given Lubinda told Parliament on Friday last week that cabinet has approved the roadmap for the constitution amendment process.
Mr. Lubinda said government will spend K2 million on the process and asked stakeholders among them political parties to participate and support the process.
Mr. Hichilema however told a media briefing in Lusaka today that the PF is dodging the dialogue process to reach a consensus in order to manipulate the constitution in parliament.
He said the UPND will not participate in the process if the PF does not want to dialogue to iron out various issues of national interest.
“Parliament cannot represent the interest of all Zambians, the 17 million Zambians must decide what goes in the constitution not parliament which is the child of the people’s constitution”, he added.
Also present at the briefing was National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili who accused government of wanting to manipulate the document to favor their stay in Power.
“We need to dialogue and agree on what should be contained in the document so that when the document goes to parliament, we don’t waste time debating it”, he said.
And Mr. Kambwili said K2 million is too much tax payers money to use on such a process.
Zambians are too docile to understand the issues at stake. They will just call you bitter while they go like sheep to the slaughter.
Iwe even LAZ has been calling for polishing some parts of the Constitution. Things like giving only 14 days to hear election petition by the concourt can be discussed and polished. Don’t cry again when you are adversely affected in future.
Oven had enough of this party, allvtgey do is oppose progress and work to divide the country. They are succeeding in ostracizing the good name of Tonga people. Trouble politics is why KK banned multi party politics and united the whole country under a one party state.
There’s nothing u will ever support u and some UPND supporters. Your followers seriously have to check their heads Mr HH
Parliament is elected to do just that. Only a person that has not served as an MP can think that parliament is not the appropriate place to address such matters. Opposition in Zambia has become like fake churches and Pastors that dupe people into supporting nonsense doctrines that are far from the Word and lead a blind flock of followers based on emotion and intrigue. Very annoying, we will Pray.
let people with no political ambitions iron out the flaws in our constitution and take it straight to parliament for ratification.Be HH or LUNGU wouldnt support the notion to let parliament control govt finances,like what the US system works,because they know that each and every coin will be accounted for.
Just like you opposed the Bill of Rights? What does he expect to come out of the so called dialogue? Unless the churches have told him that they will force a government of national unity…..which is unconstitutional.