UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says his party will not support the constitutional amendment bill when it is tabled in Parliament.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda told Parliament on Friday last week that cabinet has approved the roadmap for the constitution amendment process.

Mr. Lubinda said government will spend K2 million on the process and asked stakeholders among them political parties to participate and support the process.

Mr. Hichilema however told a media briefing in Lusaka today that the PF is dodging the dialogue process to reach a consensus in order to manipulate the constitution in parliament.

He said the UPND will not participate in the process if the PF does not want to dialogue to iron out various issues of national interest.

“Parliament cannot represent the interest of all Zambians, the 17 million Zambians must decide what goes in the constitution not parliament which is the child of the people’s constitution”, he added.

Also present at the briefing was National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili who accused government of wanting to manipulate the document to favor their stay in Power.

“We need to dialogue and agree on what should be contained in the document so that when the document goes to parliament, we don’t waste time debating it”, he said.

And Mr. Kambwili said K2 million is too much tax payers money to use on such a process.

