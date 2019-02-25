President Edgar Lungu has refuted claims that the 2021 General elections will be characterised with violence, but has firmly stated that they will on the contrary be characterised with peace.

President Lungu said that the forthcoming general elections in 2021 will be characterised with peace, adding that anyone who tries to perpetuate violence going forward, will not be tolerated.

ZANIS reports that the Head of State emphasized that Zambia is a Christian nation and will abide by the One Zambia One Nation motto, coined by first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda.

President Lungu was speaking on arrival at Harry Mwaanga Nkhumbula International Airport in Livingstone today, where he is expected to officiate at the Eastern and Southern Africa Assembly of Accountants’ General Conference.

He said he is not going to segregate, in his developmental agenda for the country, but will continue pushing the economic agenda forward for the benefit of the Zambian people.

“Some people think we do not care for Southern Province just because the region did not vote for the Patriotic Front, that is not the case Southern Province will receive equal development just like any other region,” he said.

The Head of State is accompanied to Livingstone by Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe and his spokesperson Amos Chanda.

President Lungu was received by Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale, Patriotic Front Southern Province Chairperson Lawrence Evans, senior government and party officials.

