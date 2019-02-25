Zambia’s Filmmaker Musola Catherine Kaseketi has scooped the inaugural Ability Global Award, sponsored by Light For The World, an Austrian-based Non-Governmental Organization. She was one of the three women selected out of 136 entries received from 52 African countries representing a variety of artistic categories.

The award was presented in Vienna Friday evening attended by scores of guests joining several other physically challenged persons who had turned up to support their colleagues. Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany and Austria His Excellency Anthony Mukwita was represented at the function by embassy Press and Public Relations officer Kellys Kaunda.

Receiving her award, Ms. Kaseketi told the audience that she was humbled for the honor of the award and the representation of the embassy at the function to provide her with moral support.

In his congratulatory letter to Kaseketi, Ambassador Mukwita said her achievement was a diplomatic score for the Zambian embassy and an encouragement to other Zambian artists despite their gender, age, ability or disability.

“We hope that on your return home, you will not relax and say ‘I have made it’ but instead endeavor to reach even higher heights”, the letter reads in part.

The Zambian envoy further noted that arts had the potential to contribute to boosting the country’s image abroad.

Ms. Kaseketi has in the past won international recognition for her films depicting various social issues in Zambia with a view to influencing positive behavior change. It was in recognition of her work that the Austria-based Light for the World competition selected her for the award dedicated to women artists with physical challenges.

Light For The World specializes in programs aimed at the physically challenged persons providing them with opportunities to realize their talents and overcoming societal stereotypes that tend to see physical disability as a liability.

The organization has several programs in a few African countries where it has and continues to see positive developments around the plight of the physically challenged persons.

[Read 166 times, 166 reads today]