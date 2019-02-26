The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has refuted media reports suggesting that Finland has drastically reduced bilateral aid support to Zambia due to corruption allegations.

Ministry spokesperson Dorcas Chileshe says Zambia and Finland have enjoyed 50 years of diplomatic relations as well as 45 years of development cooperation.

Ms. Chileshe said the two countries have over the years collaborated in various sectors of development including health, education, environmental protection and forestry and are currently exploring ways of further strengthening cooperation in various fields such as energy, agriculture, ICT and manufacturing, the Ministry said in a statement.

She said that since Zambia graduated from being a Low Income to being a Lower–Middle Income Country, several Cooperating Partners, including Finland, have been gradually reducing their development aid to Zambia.

Ms. Chileshe at the same time, there has been increased focus on enhancing trade and investment between Zambia and Finland. This development has been welcome since it has the potential to create jobs, increase foreign exchange earnings and contribute to the growth of our economy.

She said Zambia values the development cooperation that Finland continues to render through the new Country Strategy for Finnish Development Cooperation in Zambia for period 2016 to 2019, which focuses on promotion of democracy and growth of the private sector.

Ms. Chileshe said the Private Sector Development Programme is worth 9 million euros and it plays a major role in accelerating the growth of micro, small and medium sized enterprises by supporting implementation of Zambia’s social protection policy.

She said the Zambian Government therefore, reaffirms its commitment to the close relations with the Republic of Finland and to engaging in further cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

