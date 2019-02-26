Outgoing Al Hilal coach Zaafouri Irad believes striker Idriss Mbombo was under pressure to impress when he faced his old clubs Nkana and Zesco United in the CAF Confederation Cup recently.

Congolese Mbombo failed to score when his Sudanese side Hilal lost to Nkana 2-1 before forcing a 1-1 draw at Zesco United in the back to back Group C matches in Zambia.

The striker scored 26 goals in all competition last year during his season long loan stint at Nkana before moving to Hilal.

“I understand the situation of Idriss Mbombo because he came here with big pressure and stress. He wanted to do the best and score against Nkana and Zesco,” Irad said.

“In the first match really he had chance to score but he didn’t. In the second match Hilal played defensive game and he (Mbombo) didn’t have many chances to score,” the Tunisian coach said.

Unlike in the match against Nkana where he managed an assistant, Mbombo had a night to forget last Sunday after seeing a red card when he came up against Zesco in Ndola.

“And I think the red card was not really a red card but this is football. This is refereeing in Africa,” Irad noted.

He tipped Mbombo to bounce back in the remaining three Group C matches.

“He didn’t do his best in the two games but he will do his best in the next matches and score.”

Hilal are now preparing to host Zesco at home in Sudan on Sunday.

