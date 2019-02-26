Six overseas-based 2017 U20 AFCON Winners have been summoned for Zambia’s 2019 U23 AFCON qualifiers.

Strikers Patson Daka and Fashion Sakala,midfielders Emmanuel Banda ,Edwards Chilufya and Enock Mwepu including defender Boston Muchindu are the ex-Under-20 stars called -up to face Malawi on March 20 away in Lilongwe and on March 24 at home in Lusaka in a second round qualifier.

South African-based striker Gampani Lungu of SuperSport United has also been called-up for the qualifier bringing to seven the foreign-based call-ups for the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, a provisional team of 30 home-based players have been holding weekly training camp ahead of the qualifier in Lusaka since the end of January under Zambia U23 assistant coach Bilton Musonda.

Musonda is standing in for Beston Chambeshi who has been busy with Nkana’s CAF Confederation Cup Group C engagements.

Winner over both legs will face Burundi or Congo-Brazzaville in the final round in June for a place at November’s finals in Egypt.

The top three finishers in Egypt will represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games football tournament.

Defender: Boston Muchindu (Portugal)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Banda (Beziers, France), Enock Mwepu (RB Salzburg, Austria), Edward Chilufya (Djurdgardens, Sweden)

Strikers: Gampani Lungu (SuperSport United, South Africa), Patson Daka (RB Salzburg, Austria), Fashion Sakala (KV Oostende, Belgium)

