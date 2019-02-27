Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has clarified that the Lusaka City Council is not targeting Hybrid Poultry Farming after the Council ordered the removal of a huge Chicken Statue on Great East Road.

Mr Sampa said Hybrid Poultry is out of contract for the traffic circle in question but that the Council will be happy to approve renewal if they move the chicken out to the Hybrid turn-off and place a 0.5 metre-high advertisement inside.

He said a team from LCC is on the ground planning an earnest transformation of all traffic circles in Lusaka as quickly as possible.

“This move is, therefore, not targeted at any individual corporate institution or business. We believe that the responsibility of keeping Lusaka City tidy and beautiful falls on all of us,” Mr Sampa said in a statement.

Below is the full statement

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

Lusaka, February 26, 2019:

As Mayor of Lusaka, I have noted with great interest the ongoing debate on social media arising from the local authority’s decision to request Hybrid Poultry Farming to remove the Chicken Statue from the Chainama Traffic Circle (commonly known as Roundabout).

I have received and value many submissions in support or against, and some indeed quite humorous. Some claim they will now start failing to locate their homes as the Chicken gives them vectors or acts as direction indicator after a late night visits to beer halls. Other submissions are of sentimental nature while others are nonchalant towards the Chicken. I am therefore compelled to address the concerns.

As indicated in the letter to Hybrid Poultry Farm dated February 25, 2019, the current policy of the Lusaka City Council on all Traffic Circles is to have them simple, green with grass with a fountain or national hero statue in the middle. Going by this policy, what we currently have at the Hybrid Traffic Circle falls short of this description and negates the efforts of the local authority to turn Lusaka into a Garden City.

Several considerations were made after consultations within the local authority before arriving at the decision and among the reasons for this request include:

1. Motorist obstruction

2. LCC’s policy of “No advertisement inside but outside traffic circle”

3. Only fountains, a palm tree or National Hero statue inside traffic circle

4. Inside adverts need to be 0.5 metres maximum to avoid obstructing traffic

What our dear residents of Lusaka must be aware of is that other companies such as banks have sponsored maintenance of most traffic circles in Lusaka but none of them have put their advertisements inside these facilities, except Hybrid.

Additionally, Hybrid Poultry is out of contract for the traffic circle in question but we will be happy to approve renewal if they move the chicken out to the Hybrid turn-off and place a 0.5 metre-high advertisement inside.

Our team is on the ground planning an earnest transformation of all traffic circles in Lusaka as quickly as possible. This move is, therefore, not targeted at any individual corporate institution or business. We believe that the responsibility of keeping Lusaka City tidy and beautiful falls on all of us.

The Lusaka City Council, and my office in particular, is determined to work with all residents, companies and other citizens in turning the capital city a model for cleanliness and beauty as envisioned by our President, His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Let us work together to turn Lusaka into one of the most beautiful cities in Africa and the world at large!

Miles B. Sampa

Mayor of Lusaka

