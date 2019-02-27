The Zambian Government has made progress in establishing the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund to provide compensation for road accident victims and promoting road safety prevention activities.

Speaking during the Southern Africa Development Community, MVA Funds meeting in South Africa, Road Transport and Safety Agency, Deputy Director – Safety Gladwell Banda, disclosed that the country is currently working on the deployment of the institutional and legal frameworks to govern the establishment of the MVA Fund.

Mr. Banda said government will soon hold consultative meetings to recieve submissions from the public and other stakeholders adding that the country is exploring the best technical approach for the proposed MVA Fund in respect to funding, claims and policy practices.

“The establishment of the proposed MVA fund will reverage on the existing Third Party Act Cover which is currently underwritten by the Insuarance Industry in Zambia with the aim of widening the scope of cover for all Zambians which would inadvently enhance the quality of of life of citizens by promoting road safety, compensation, rehabilitation and surpporting those affected by the road crash.Thus providing a social security safety net for funds in a bid to provide care to road crash victims and restore balance in their lives,” Mr Banda said.

He said the MVA Fund is essential towards the attainment of the United Nations Decade of Action on Road Safety which among other things, calls for the provision of an effective and efficient post-crash care system.

Mr. Banda said RTSA in consultation with the government and other critical stakeholders is assessing the viability of establishing a sustainable MVA Fund which would also generate resources for providing social support to accident victims and the general citizenry who are left to suffer unbearable pain and loss of lives as a result of road crashes.

Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) member countries are meeting in South Africa to look at various modalities and share experiences with other countries that have such a Fund in place like South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho and Namibia.

The meeting is also encouraging all SADC countries to establish MVA Funds in their respective countries as such an approach is critical in achieving pillar number five for the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety which is about improved post-crash care.

This is according to a statement issued by RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga.

