Three diplomats including Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya are receiving treatment at Machakos Level 5 Hospital after they were involved in a fatal road accident at Lukenya on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway on the evening of Tuesday, February 26.

The accident involved a trailer and two vehicles which were ferrying the envoys who were traveling from Maanzoni in Machakos county on their way back to Nairobi.

The vehicle that was ferrying Zambian Ambassador to Kenya Brenda Mudenda and her colleague Kama Wasa alongside their driver Joseph Guttu was reported to have collided head on with the trailer.

Botwana Ambassador to Kenya Duke Lephoko and his driver Morris Maweu who were riding behind their Zambian colleagues also rammed into the trailer.

Police reports indicated the convoy was led by a police vehicle with full Siren on and on reaching Lukenya bridge, the trailer that was coming from the opposite direction failed to give way.

As a result a Toyota Prado that was ferrying the diplomat lost control and collided with the vehicle head on before the other one followed.

Guttu sustained a fractured right leg and bruises on the left hand, Lephoko had injuries on the left leg above the knee while Mrs Muntemba complained of chest and abdominal pain.

They were rushed to Machakos Level Five where they are currently receiving treatment.

Both the truck driver and one of those who was driving the envoy escaped unhurt.

The vehicles were extensively damaged.

