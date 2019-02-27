Three diplomats including Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya are receiving treatment at Machakos Level 5 Hospital after they were involved in a fatal road accident at Lukenya on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway on the evening of Tuesday, February 26.
The accident involved a trailer and two vehicles which were ferrying the envoys who were traveling from Maanzoni in Machakos county on their way back to Nairobi.
The vehicle that was ferrying Zambian Ambassador to Kenya Brenda Mudenda and her colleague Kama Wasa alongside their driver Joseph Guttu was reported to have collided head on with the trailer.
Botwana Ambassador to Kenya Duke Lephoko and his driver Morris Maweu who were riding behind their Zambian colleagues also rammed into the trailer.
Police reports indicated the convoy was led by a police vehicle with full Siren on and on reaching Lukenya bridge, the trailer that was coming from the opposite direction failed to give way.
As a result a Toyota Prado that was ferrying the diplomat lost control and collided with the vehicle head on before the other one followed.
Guttu sustained a fractured right leg and bruises on the left hand, Lephoko had injuries on the left leg above the knee while Mrs Muntemba complained of chest and abdominal pain.
They were rushed to Machakos Level Five where they are currently receiving treatment.
Both the truck driver and one of those who was driving the envoy escaped unhurt.
The vehicles were extensively damaged.
Fatal entails that someone died. Unfortunately, there is no mention of who died in the article. Perhaps the word was used wrongly in the above article, and hope this can be corrected Ba LT.
It was the vehicles which were fatally damaged.
Brenda is complaining of chest pains, she should be evacuated to South Africa, that’s ours with bruises go.
So how is it a deadly accident when there was no loss of life?? Maybe it is because English is not my first language.
Fatal accident, but no mention of fatalities…
What kind of journalism is this?
Journalism yaba Lusaka Times yachabechabe. E101 missing
Ba LT your reporting is not up to scratch!!! Hope our ambassador and the others get well soon..
How was the trailer moving?
Is it Brenda “Mudenda” or Brenda “Muntemba”? There are 2 different names for one person in this report. LT Editor asleep on the Job as usual!!
Ba LT, PLEASE WITHDRAW THIS ARTICLE AND HAVE IT REWRITTEN BEFORE YOU CONFUSE MORE PEOPLE!! The order of presentation of events, description of how the actual accident occurred are all in shambles; how can a trailer collide with a car head-on and then in other sentence say the on-coming vehicle collided with the car carrying Diplomats??
Hate to criticize someone’s grasp of their second language but are these guys at Lusaka Times a bunch of volunteers who rush out the door to look for a proper pay job? Seriously I’m curious, how is news blog run, who runs? Mistake surely is a one off rare thing, not this relentless malarkey that they continue to feed us on.
Perhaps write in all 4 major Zambian languages, we will try to get it.