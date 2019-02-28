Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says the intention by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema through the opposition alliance to report President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and other individuals to the International Criminal Court is laughable.

And Mr Lusambo has appealed to Mr Hichilema to quit politics and concentrate on rearing cattle if he has failed to galvanize his supporters in a sensible manner.

Mr Lusambo said throughout his ill fated political career, Mr Hichilema has always rushed to international bodies for sympathy noting that, “if it is not SADC, then it is the AU or Commonwealth or even the UN.”

He says the events in Sesheke were very unfortunate and tag both President Lungu and PF Secretary General Davies Mwila have strongly condemned the violence and those that were culpable have been dealt with.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lusambo who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament says he is compelled to respond because the actions of the opposition alliance appears to be bent on bringing the name of the President into disrepute.

He emphasized that if Hichilema thinks Sesheke forms part of what the ICC deals with, then he should also report the Mufumbwe and Mapatizya violence where his own party was at the centre of violence.

“We would have dismissed this as a dry joke if the opposition alliance had not mentioned the Head of State in their machinations.

“As someone who spent close to a week campaigning in Sesheke, I can confidently state that the UPND were infact the instigators of violence. It is therefore insincere for the opposition to cry the loudest and try to play victim. The people that suffered violence were infact our supporters as video and other pictures can confirm,” said Mr Lusambo.

Mr. Lusambo said the ICC claim lacks merit and does not have legs to stand on.

“Hichilema always wants to rush to international bodies in order to draw unwarranted sympathy. We have not forgotten how he attempted to report the Zambian Government to the ICJ. Now he has started a foolish love affair with the ICC which we say is merely infatuation because we know that nothing fruitful will come out of his affair.

“The ICC is governed by the Rome Statue and we can only appeal to HH and his cronies to familiarize themselves with how State Parties can report a matter to the ICC before they embarrass themselves.”

And Mr. Lusambo says UPND is a party with a hefty record of violence and that the nation has not forgotten how the same party beat up innocent mourners at the funeral of its founding President Anderson Mazoka.

He says the Sesheke incident was planned in an attempt to undermine President Lungu’s administration.

“This is the reason why HH immediately called international media to claim that there was an assasination attempt on his life when the Police intercepted a small group of his supporters who had assembled by the road side in an attempt to block President Lungu’s motorcade.”

“Those actions are well documented and it confirms that Hichilema is a desperate man who is ready to sacrifice the lives of his members just to get into State House.

“Our appeal goes to HH, this type of politics will not get you any votes. There is no constituency in Zambia called ICC. If you can’t galvanize your supporters, it is time you quit politics and concentrated on rearing your cattle,” Mr Lusambo said.

