Shiwang’andu District Commissioner (DC), Evelyn Kangwa has warned people who practice black magic in Shiwang’andu to desist from the act.

She said this following a bizarre incident were a wizard fell off from a magic plane on Monday this week.The suspected wizard was in the company of four other wizards who were on a mission to bewitch a resident of the district.

The incident happened when the five suspected wizards had a conflict after one discovered that their target was his relative, prompting his comrades to push him off the magic plane.

The District Commissioner has therefore, urged people practicing black magic not to take advantage because there is no law patterning witchcraft.

Ms Kangwa stressed that there is need for Government to come up with a deliberate law to curb the practice of black magic in the district and the country as a whole.

Ms Kangwa lamented that the levels at which black magic is being practiced in the district is alarming, adding that, nearly every day, she sorts out issues of witchcraft.

She further said she is worried that people are leaving in fear and that the practice of black magic has contributed in hindering development of the district.

Ms Kangwa said witchcraft is real and has therefore, urged the clergy to always ensure that churches hold overnight prayers frequently.

Meanwhile, Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase has also confirmed that 5 suspected wizards have been arrested by the police in Shiwang’andu for allegedly practicing witchcraft.

Engineer Njase said the 5 alleged wizards are currently on police bond and that investigations are under way.

