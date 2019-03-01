Opposition UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says party Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba is still and will remain both the UPND Vice President and its running-mate in the 2021 general elections.

Reacting to a social media reports up purporting that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has replaced Dr Mwamba with National Democratic Congress Political Consultant Chishimba Kambwili as party vice president, Mr. Katuka said the story was not only false, but misleading as well.

Mr Katuka said the UPND is an organized party that has a well established channel of decision making.

The UPND Secretary General said there has never been a time when the National Management Committee (NMC) convened to discuss matters bordering on replacing Dr Mwamba with Dr Kambwili because UPND remains intact with Its Presidency.

He appealed to all well meaning Zambians to dispel the rumours circulating on social with the contempt it deserved.

He said he has been going around the country and that everywhere he has gone, the people have always endorsed the candidature of UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and Dr Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba as the running mate in the 2021 elections.

He said if there was going to be any such decisions or changes in the future, the party would communicate such in a way commensurate with the party’s laid down procedures.

Over insinuations that the UPND has already settled for named candidates for the now vacant Roan and Bahati constituencies, Mr Katuka said the party would notify the members of the public once the adoption had been made.

He was flanked by Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, Patrick Mucheleka and Deputy SG for Administration, Gertrude Batuka Imenda.

