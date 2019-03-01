Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Howard Sikwela says Hippo killing in the Luangwa River Valley will proceed due to contractual obligations.

Reverend Sikwela said his Ministry has no powers at this stage to overrule the decision on the planned hippo culling slated to restart mid this year.

Speaking during a meeting at his office when United States of America Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote visited him, Reverend Sikwela said his Ministry concerted to the cull because of the challenge of hippo carrying capacity of the Luangwa River Ecosystem and contractual obligations that were already undertaken.

He said Government appreciates the support of the US Embassy to the growth of the tourism sector especially in the South Luangwa National Park where an estimate of 40,000 American tourist visits, contributing around US$37 million each year.

And Ambassador Foote said he wished there could be an alternative solution to the cull.

Ambassador Foote said American remains Number One tourist source market to the South Luangwa and it would be sad the tourist opts to go to other countries because of the negative perception created by the undertaking.

The ambassador said he was not there to tell Zambians what to do about their wildlife resources.

