Zesco United striker Jesse Were has been left out of Kenya’s final 2019 AFCON Group F qualifier away to Ghana.

Kenya lead Group F on 7 points, one more than second placed Ghana who will host them in Kumasi on March 20.

Were has yet to score in Kenya’s five Group F matches as the Harambee Stars lie on the verge of their first AFCON appearance since 2004.

But he currently has seven competitive goals for Zesco in the 2018/2019 campaign, five alone in continental action.

Meanwhile, Were’s Zesco club mate’s defender David Owino and midfielder Anthony Akumu have made the team.

Nkana defender Musa Mohammed too has also been call-up but Duncan Otieno has not been selected.

