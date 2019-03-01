National Democratic Congress Secretary General Mwenya Musenge has written to the registrar of societies under the Ministry of Home Affairs to suspend all party activities of the NDC Party.

In a letter to the Registrar of Societies Mr Musenge stated that a faction within the party has emerged whereby some person are masquerading as executive members of the party.

As per the NDC Party Constitution Mr Musenge is;

The Chief Administrative Officer of the Party who is responsible for supervision, coordination and efficiency of the day to day activities. Responsible for Party organization and mobilization. Secretary of the National governing committee also know as the Central Committee. Maintain the party register of members from section to the national level. Responsible for constant liaison with all party structures and, Responsible for keeping records, minutes and correspondence of all meetings and decisions.

But despite the Constitution of the Party Mr Musenge said that the Former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has been organizing party meetings at his residence without the knowledge of the party.

Mr Musenge has further stated that Mr Kambwili is not a member of the party.

“He is not a member of the party. It has also come to my knowledge that the said person is appointing people to hold positions in the party yet I have no clue on their membership”

“I am reliably informed he is planning to hold a National Governing Committee meeting on Saturday. The planned meeting has no blessing from my office as Secretary General”

With the above Mr Musenge has emphasized that all activities being conducted by the Former Roan Member of Parliament are a contravention of Article 23 of the Party Constitution.

“Unless action is taken to stop the on-going above cited, peace, welfare or good order in the country is likely to suffer prejudice contrary to section 13(b) of the Societies Act.

“In view of the foregoing, I write to seek your offices intervention to suspend all party activities until above the above cited illegalities inimical to section 13(b) are sorted out”.

Last week Mr Musenge terminated Mr Kambwili’s contract as the NDC Party consultant on the basis that; He was going against the party laid down rules and for showing traits of racism.

[Read 43 times, 43 reads today]