Zesco United coach George Lwandamina is optimistic striker Jesse Were will be fit to face Al Hilal in Sunday’s crucial CAF Confederation Cup Group C match away in Sudan against Al Hilal.

Were has leg injury since arriving in Khartoum on Thursday where Zesco have already held two training sessions at the Sudan Academy of Strategic and Security Studies before their final one this evening at the match venue in Omdurman.

“All those that are here are ready for selection. We had Jesse limping but he is doing what everyone is doing in training,” Lwandamina said.

“So I may say he is somewhere around 70 percent fit but we still have a day and the medical team will still be able to work on him…meaning that everyone will be ready.”

Were has scored five goals in continental competition for Zesco this season and is one behind Lazarus Kambole.

Meanwhile, Zesco head into the match seeking to return to winning ways and probably reclaim top spot in Group C after a two-match winless spell in which they have garnered just one point.

Zesco dropped from first to third after they rallied at home on February 24 to hold ten-man Al Hilal 1-1 in Ndola are tied on 4 points with their hosts who are second.

Nkana, who face bottom placed Asante Kotoko on Sunday away in Kumasi, are top of Group C on 6 points while their Ghanaian hosts are bottom on 3 points.

And Zesco also need to get a confidence boosting result away this weekend ahead of their penultimate Group C match away to Nkana on March 10 in Kitwe.

