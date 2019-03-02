

Roland Msiska has apologized to all those he offended in the last 6 years he has been serving as Secretary to the Cabinet of the Zambian government.

Dr. Msiska has confessed that they are some civil servants whose toes he stepped on in very bad ways during his tenure.

Speaking during a farewell dinner organized in his honor in Lusaka, Dr. Msiska disclosed that whatever he did that offended others was not intentional but that he meant good.

Dr. Msiska, who has been reassigned to head the Zambia Atomic Agency (ZAMTOM), has acknowledged that for the fact he is human he is however bound to make mistakes.

He says his hope therefore is that all those who hold anything against him will accept his apology and move on.

And Dr. Msiska has urged permanent secretaries that worked under him to support his successor Patrick Kangwa, who has been appointed Acting Secretary to the Cabinet.

He has advised them and all other civil servants to encourage Mr. Kangwa, who is also the Deputy Secretary to Cabinet, to be what he is as his appointment is about consolidation.

Meanwhile Dr. Msiska has thanked late President Michael Sata and President Edgar Lungu for appointing him and retaining him to the position of Secretary to the Cabinet respectively.

He states that it has been a honor for him to serve in this position as he believes Zambia is a great Republic.

Speaking at the same farewell dinner Mr. Kangwa who hailed his achievements and initiatives, admitted that Dr. Msiska’s patriotism to Zambia cannot be measured.

Mr. Kangwa has recalled that during his tenure, Dr. Msiska served the nation with passion, commitment and honesty in addition to providing guidance in public service matters with wisdom and maturity.

And Civil Service Commission chairperson Dickson Kayula Chasaya praised what he has referred to as the humility Dr. Msiska exhibited in his role as Secretary to the Cabinet.

Other farewell tributes during the dinner were made by among others Dr. Msiska’s former immediate staff and permanent secretary for Internal Audit Joyce Phiri Sundano.

