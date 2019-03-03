President Edgar Lungu says nothing will heal Zambia from the emerging political violence unless Christ fills the hearts of politicians with love.

President Lungu says when one’s heart is filled with Christ, there is love, understanding and tolerance, which cannot lead someone to cause harm to a fellow human being.

The president said this in the morning when he attended a divine church service at Healing Word Ministries International in Lusaka.

The president who was accompanied by first Lady Esther Lungu called on the church to help politicians feel accepted whenever they attend church services so that they get convicted with the word of God and become better persons.

President Lungu noted that the church has continued to play a critical role in the country’s political affairs and this role should continue.

He urged the church to pray for politicians so that those who come to services with sinister motives are prohibited by God and change.

President Lungu further said once the church continues to play its role, Christianity will spread to the political arena and violence will become a thing of the past.

The Republican President also reminded the church’s influence it has in the country, and spreading love was important to healing the country and unite everyone.

He implored the church to continue according politicians through visitations, church services and other settings so as to spread the word of love and peace so that others learn.

And the President Lungu has appealed to the Patriotic Front party members to be messengers of peace. He said the party does not take pride in causing harm to another person in the interest of fulfilling a political agenda.

He said it should be the duty of every party member to preach peace and lead as an example of good messengers.

Among others who accompanied the president was Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and State House Minister Freedom Sikazwe

[Read 86 times, 86 reads today]