Ndola Town Clerk Wisdom Bwalya has dispelled allegations by association of Vendors, Traders and Marketeers of Zambia that officers from local authority are harassing street vendors.

Speaking to ZANIS Ndola in an interview, Mr. Bwalya said the enforcement officers have acted professional while on duty.

Mr. Bwalya said the position of the local authority is to keep street vendors out of the Central business district.

He emphasized that the law is very clear on street spending and that the local authority will enforce it in a dignified manner.

Mr. Bwalya was reacting to a statement issued by Association of Vendors, Traders and Marketeers of Zambia President Fredrick Tembo to which he has accused council police of harassing vendors found trading in undesignated places.

Mr. Tembo says his office has received overwhelming complaints from vendors that they are being harassed by council police officer.

Mr. Tembo further accused the council officers of failing to release the merchandise to the vendors upon admitting to the offence.

He has appealed to the local authority tie attach a human face when dealing with the issue of street vendors.

