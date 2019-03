Influential Nkana midfielder Kelvin Mubanga is battling to be fit for Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup Group C away match against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

Mubanga has been restricted to light training since Friday a day after Nkana arrived in Ghana for their top-versus- bottom Group C match.

“So far so good with our preparations and the boys have been working hard and know what is stake and they are all looking forward to Sundays’ game,” Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi said.

“But we have a minor setback with our midfielder Mubanga. We are still observing him but otherwise the whole team is ready for battle.

“He has a hip problem and on Friday had light training and we are still waiting for the medics’ final report.”

Mubanga, who has two continental goals in this season’s campaign, played a critical role with two assists in Nkana’s 3-1 home win over Kotoko on February 24 in Kitwe.

Meanwhile, Nkana’s 2017 U20 AFCON winning defender Moses Nyondo is in line for his debut continental start.

Nyondo is set to start due to Nkana’s defensive setbacks after Richard Ocran and Musa Mohammed were slapped with two -match bans by CAF for collecting their second match suspensions in this seasons continental campaign.

“He is a player who has played at the highest level and I hope and pray the boy will come in strong and deputy the defence,” Chambeshi said.

Nkana lead Group C on 6 points, Al Hilal of Sudan are second on 4 points, tied with third placed Zesco United whom they host today in Khartoum.

Kotoko are bottom on 3 points from three games played.

