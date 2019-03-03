Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has urged Zambians to strive to get a share of the country’s wealth.

Mr Lusambo said it is disheartening to note that despite Zambia being endowed with vast resources, majority of citizens are not benefiting.

He said the PF Government is determined to distribute the national resources equally in line with the Seventh National Development Plan which seeks not to leave anyone behind.

Mr Lusambo said there is need for Zambians to be aggressive and take advantage of the opportunities that government is creating to create wealth.

The Lusaka Province Minister who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament was speaking in Ndola this morning when he addressed congregants at Bread of Life Ndola.

“Zambia is a blessed country. We have plenty of resources which we should all share. We have a rich nation and there is no excuse for us to continue suffering,” Mr Lusambo said.

“We have our foreigners who come here with handbags and suitcases and leave with trunks of Dollars. Where do they get all that money from? It’s from this same country which goes to show that Zambia is not poor,” he said.

Mr Lusambo also implored the Church to continue working closely with the Government in the development process of the nation.

He said the Church and the Government are all serving the same constituency of the people.

Mr Lusambo observed that the Church should be included in the proposed national dialogue process.

