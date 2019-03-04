The Golden Progressive Party has called on government to translate the revenue from the new mining tax regime into tangible pro poor policies that will directly lift millions of Zambians out of poverty once the new mining tax regime comes into force.

Golden Progressive Party President Jackson Silavwe is concerned that about 60 percent of Zambians live below the poverty line.

Mr. Silavwe said the Government must robustly bring down the cost of living such as accommodation, transport, school fees and mealie meal among others which have remained out of reach for many Zambians.

He said government must also work towards replenishing the country’s gross international reserves to 3 months import cover from the current 1.9 months falling to US$1.6 Billion for the first time in 10 years.

Mr. Silavwe has since urged the PF government to create a contingency fund in which a fair percentage of revenue from the new mining tax regime shall be reserved for both external and internal debt servicing.

In the 2019 National Budget, Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe announced a new mining tax regime which revised the mineral royalty tax rates and abolished the value added tax refunds.

The new mining tax regime resonated very well with many Zambians and expressly supported the Government’s position but the mining companies responded with threats of job losses and downsizing production.

The threats from the mining companies drew sharp criticism from citizens, trade unions and many other stakeholders.

