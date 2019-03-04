The Golden Progressive Party has called on government to translate the revenue from the new mining tax regime into tangible pro poor policies that will directly lift millions of Zambians out of poverty once the new mining tax regime comes into force.
Golden Progressive Party President Jackson Silavwe is concerned that about 60 percent of Zambians live below the poverty line.
Mr. Silavwe said the Government must robustly bring down the cost of living such as accommodation, transport, school fees and mealie meal among others which have remained out of reach for many Zambians.
He said government must also work towards replenishing the country’s gross international reserves to 3 months import cover from the current 1.9 months falling to US$1.6 Billion for the first time in 10 years.
Mr. Silavwe has since urged the PF government to create a contingency fund in which a fair percentage of revenue from the new mining tax regime shall be reserved for both external and internal debt servicing.
In the 2019 National Budget, Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe announced a new mining tax regime which revised the mineral royalty tax rates and abolished the value added tax refunds.
The new mining tax regime resonated very well with many Zambians and expressly supported the Government’s position but the mining companies responded with threats of job losses and downsizing production.
The threats from the mining companies drew sharp criticism from citizens, trade unions and many other stakeholders.
Very worrying
Poverty has always been with mankind in Zambia and elsewhere and efforts to minimize it is really applauded. But whats really worrying is this notion of leaving everything to Government which I think if we dont address, it will even get worse. Government has specific mandate and issues to address such as provision of quality health care facilities, infrastructure development, responsive and adaptive education system, industry and agriculture development policies etc and the rest is supposed to be completed by private sector and individual effort. For instance, how do we ensure that every child has 3 meals per day, has decent accommodation and clothing? These matters point to responsible parents, parents are expected to fend for their children by themselves being responsible in the first…
contd
These matters point to responsible parents, parents are expected to fend for their children by themselves being responsible in the first place. Yes, there are exceptions to some of these things like the vulnerable, orphaned and the old people but primarily, we would like to hear opposition parties, NGOs and others stakeholders propose solutions to the affected. We cant leave everything to Government its practically impossible. If others believe so, then let us not complain when Government raises or increases taxes from the few working class because in the absence of higher taxes Government cant sustain anything. So, lets find the balance. The mentality of Boma, Boma has killed us for so long and its tine we all became responsible and accountable especially to the lives we bring in…
contd
The mentality of Boma, Boma has killed us for so long and its tine we all became responsible and accountable especially to the lives we bring in this world.
PF is very happy that 60% of Zambians live below the poverty line, ask Meno Meno, he will probably buy another jet