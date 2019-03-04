The Ministry of Home Affairs has refuted stories, circulating in some sections of the media alleging that Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has directed senior police officers to arrest and prosecute the four dismissed Sesheke police officers.

Public Relations Officer, Nephas Chifuta has described such stories as false and malicious.

Mr. Chifuta has warned that publication of false and malicious information is an offence which attracts severe punishment under the laws of Zambia.

He says Mr. Kampyongo has never held any meeting on the outcome of the Sesheke Parliamentary by-election with either senior police officers nor Ministry of Home Affairs members of staff.

Meanwhile Mr. Chifuta says the prosecution of criminal suspects is the jurisdictional mandate of the National Prosecution Authority -NPA- and not the Minister of Home affairs.

This is contained in a statement released to ZNBC News in Lusaka.

