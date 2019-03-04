All People’s Congress Leader Nason Msoni has urged government to reconsider its decision to lift the ban on the export of mealie meal.

Mr. Msoni said the rain pattern being experienced in the country is a clear threat to Zambia’s food security as the maize crop has failed due to drought.

He said it will not make economic sense for Zambia to sell mealie meal now and later source it from other countries at a very high cost.

Mr. Msoni wondered whether government has done a due diligence to determine the possible effects of such a move on the food security of the nation.

He said policies that are aimed at benefiting a few individuals and in this case the millers must be avoided as they will be costly to the nation.

Government yesterday lifted the ban on the export of mealie meal.

However, Millers who have accessed government subsidized maize from the Food Reserve Agency will not be allowed to get import permits for mealie meal and state security Agencies will also remain on alert in strategic cross boarder points to prevent illegal exports.

Zambia currently has in excess of 700, 000 metric tonnes of maize grain stocks and government is convinced that the country is food secure and mealie meal prices will remain fairly stable.

