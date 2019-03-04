Sven Vandenbroeck and the Football Association of Zambia’s (FAZ) imminent divorce took a rather dramatic twist on Monday.

The day began with the out-going Zambia coach issuing an official media statement disputing the terms of his divorce with FAZ and revealing that it was not reached by an executive decision as earlier stated by Football House on February 25.

Vandenbroeck insists both parties agreed to end their relationship by mutual consent on March 31 when his nine-month contract expires.

“On February 18, 2019, we had a formal meeting to deal with my issue, after the (FAZ) president came back from duties abroad. In this meeting, we discussed to as adults and we all agreed to fulfill both side’s contractual obligations until the end of the contract on 31/03/2019 but not continuing beyond that,” Vandenbroeck said.

“I am disappointed with the wrong perception created by FAZ to the outside World.

“I am a young coach, full of ambition that wants to work in an environment that allows progress. After proposing many projects and trying to set up structures, I came to the conclusion that our ambitions were not running parallel.

“Bit by bit, it felt legs and then my arms were cut off to my job as I should be doing it.

“I feel 100 percent ready for my last four weeks in probably difficult circumstances. I don’t fear the responsibility to guide the team to the best level possible.

“My ambition is to leave Zambia with a positive result against Namibia on 23rd march 2019.”

However, FAZ through their spokesperson Mwazi Chanda questioned the authenticity of the statement.

This is despite Vandenbroeck on the same day giving the BBC an interview in which, in almost verbatim fashion, repeated the contents of his written statement.

“I am 100 percent confident that as professional journalists we can see a clear case of forgery,” Chanda said.

“I have not received the said statement. The Football Association of Zambia’s office of the general secretary, deputy general secretary, FAZ president or media office has authority to issue OFFICIAL statements.

“As it stands, I am aware that some journalists have received an email with an attached forged document purportedly from Sven.”

