Green Buffaloes and Mufulira Wanderers added to the coaching drama that stole the spotlight on Monday.

-BILTON MUSONDA RETURNS TO WOUNDED BUFFALOES

Bilton Musonda has bounced back as Green Buffaloes coach two months after his dismissal in the off-season by the six-time Zambian champions.

Musonda makes a swift return to Buffaloes following a dismal start to the 2019 FAZ Super Division season under his successor and former first assistant Charles Bwale in his six-game-old reign.

Bwale had won just one match and collected two draws with 5 points that left Buffaloes sitting third from bottom at number eight in Pool A.

The decision to relieve Bwale of his duties came just 24 hours after Buffaloes were beaten 3-1 away by second placed Lusaka Dynamos in their Lusaka derby at National Heroes Stadium.

-MIGHTY SUSPEND CHINAMA

‘Mighty’ Mufulira Wanderers have suspended coach Justin Chinama after two and a half years with the nine-time champions.

Like Bwale, Mighty under Chinama have collected just 5 points and have not won a match since they beat fellow promoted side Prison Leopards 3-0 in Week One on January 27.

Chinama steered Mighty to a quick return to the FAZ Super Division after going down with them at the end of the 2017 season.

Mighty are just above Buffaloes in Pool A at number seven.

2019 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK SIX

POOL A

02/03/2019

Kabwe Warriors 3(Emmanuel Okutu 63′, Twiza Chaibela 71′, Prince Mumba 90′)-Zanaco 2 (Chitiya Mususu 10′ 52′)

Kitwe United 0-Red Arrows 2(Paul Katema 9′ 45′)

Nakambala Leopards 1(Biuma Kashito 85′)-Mufulira Wanderers 0

03/02/2019

Lusaka Dynamos 3(Chris Mugalu 3′, Ocean Mushure 62′, Aubrey Funga 71′)-Green Buffaloes 1(Happy Kaunda 32′)

Postponed

Zesco United-Prison Leopards

POOL B

02/03/2019

Lumwana Radiants 0-Power Dynamos 1(Larry Bwalya 17′)

Napsa Stars 1(Laudit Mavungo 24′)-Forest Rangers 2(Austin Muwowo 28′, Adams Zikiru 73′)

Nkwazi 0-Buildcon 2(Kingsley Kangwa 80′,Eleuter Mpepo 90′)

03/03/2019

Circuit City 2(Biston Banda 60′, Paul Mwiya 63′)-FC MUZA 1(Mandre Muleya 90′)

Postponed

Nkana-Green Eagles

2018/2019 CAF CONFEDERATION CUP GROUP C

03/02/2019

-Kumasi,Ghana

Asante Kotoko 3(Safiu Fatawu 5′, Emmanuel Gyamfi 22′, Martin Antwi 28′)-Nkana 0

-Khartoum, Sudan

Al Hilal 3(Mohammde Eldai 9′, Bakhet Hamid 35′, Abdel Latif Bayo 66′)-Zesco United 1(Lazarus Kambole 37′)

TOP SCORERS 2018/2019/02/2019

LEAGUE

03/03/2019

Rogers Kola(Zanaco):6

Laudit Mavugo (Napsa Stars):5

Emmanuel Okutu (Kabwe Warriors):4

Austin Muwowo (Forest Rangers):3

Biston Banda (Circuit City):3

Chris Mugalu(Lusaka Dynamos):3

Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi):3

Jimmy Dzingai(Power):3

Fred Tshimenga(Nkana):3

Rodgers Mukenge(Kitwe United):3

Emmanuel Habasimbi(Lusaka Dynamos):3

Tafadzwa Rusike(Zanaco):3

Kingsley Kangwa (Buildcon):2

Adams Zikiru(Forest Rangers):2

Chitiya Mususu (Zanaco):2

Paul Katema(Red Arrows):2

Patrick Kasunga (Kabwe Warriors):2

Mande Badawa (Buildcon):2

Paul Simpemba(Kabwe Warriors):2

Holly Songwe (Kitwe United):2

Bruce Musakanya(Red Arrows):2

Fahad Bayo(Buildcon):2

Jesse Were (Zesco):2

Kelvin Mubanga(Nkana):2

Brian Chewe(Mufulira Wanderers):2

Paul Mwiya (Circuit City):1

Mandre Muleya(FC MUZA):1

Ocean Mushure(Lusaka Dynamos):1

Happy Kaunda (Green Buffaloes):1

Aubrey Funga(Lusaka Dynamos):1

Eleuter Mpepo (Buildcon):1

Biuma Kashito (Nakambala):1

Prince Mumba(Kabwe Warriors):1

Twiza Chaibela(Kabwe Warriors):1

Larry Bwalya(Power Dynamos):

1

Winston Kalengo(Zesco):1

Rahim Osumanu (Zesco):1

Tshite Mweshi(Prisons Leopards):1

Alex Ngonga (Power Dynamos):1

Christian Ntouba (Power Dynamos):1

Hope Katwishi (Kitwe United):1

George Chaloba (Green Eagles):1

Mangani Phiri(Circuit City):1

Simon Mulenga(Nakambala):1

John Sikaumbwe(Napsa Stars):1

Moses Lolozi(Kitwe United):1

Walter Bwalya(Nkana):1

Julius Situmbeko (Zanaco):1

Diamond Chikwekwe(Green Buffaloes):1

Chilimba Moonga(Green Buffaloes):1

Eddie Sinyangwe(Green Buffaloes):1

Ray Mutale (Green Eagles):1

Eric Chomba(Nkwazi):1

Dominic Chanda(Circuit City):1

Yvan Mballa(Forest Rangers):1

Douglas Muwowo(Forest Rangers):1

Osas Okoro (Buildcon):1

Ephraim Gikan(Buildcon):1

Chrispin Mulenga(Lumwana):1

Quadri Kola (Zesco):1

Simon Bwalya (Nkana):1

Eric Yema(Napsa Stars):1

Lubinda Mundia(Red Arrows):1

Felix Nyaende(Zanaco):1

Guily Manziba (Zanaco):1

Collins Mulenga (Green Eagles):1

Amity Shemande (Green Eagles):1

Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco):1

Martin Kayuwa (Power):1

Moses Phiri (Buildcon):1

Emmanuel Manda (MUZA):1

Chitoshi Chiinga(Circuit City):1

Francis Simwanza (Red Arrows):1

Musonda Kapembwa (Lumwana):1

John Kaiku (Lumwana):1

Victor Mubanga (Lumwana):1

John Goma (Mufulira Wanderers):1

Mathews Macha(Mufulira Wanderers):1

Portipher Zulu (Nakambala):1

Frank Banini (Prisons Leopards):1

Kapota Kayawe(Kitwe United):1*

Field Kandela (Kabwe Warriors):1*

*Denotes own-goal

CONTINENTAL

03/03/2019

Lazarus Kambole(Zesco):7

Jesse Were (Zesco):5

Ronald Kampamba(Nkana):4

Fred Tshimenga(Nkana):3

Festus Mbewe (Nkana): 2

Kelvin Mubanga (Nkana):2

Anos Tembo(Green Eagles):2

Walter Bwalya (Nkana):2

Rahim Osumanu(Zesco):2

John Chingandu(Zesco):1

Anthony Akumu (Zesco):1

Joseph Musonda (Nkana):1

Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes):1

Collins Mulenga (Eagles):1

Chipili Mungule(Green Buffaloes):1

Steward Chikandiwa(Green Buffaloes):1

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):1

Spencer Sautu (Green Eagles):1

Harrison Chisala (Nkana):1

Jonathan Manongo(Green Eagles):1

Edward Mwamba(Green Eagles):1

