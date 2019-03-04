Green Buffaloes and Mufulira Wanderers added to the coaching drama that stole the spotlight on Monday.
-BILTON MUSONDA RETURNS TO WOUNDED BUFFALOES
Bilton Musonda has bounced back as Green Buffaloes coach two months after his dismissal in the off-season by the six-time Zambian champions.
Musonda makes a swift return to Buffaloes following a dismal start to the 2019 FAZ Super Division season under his successor and former first assistant Charles Bwale in his six-game-old reign.
Bwale had won just one match and collected two draws with 5 points that left Buffaloes sitting third from bottom at number eight in Pool A.
The decision to relieve Bwale of his duties came just 24 hours after Buffaloes were beaten 3-1 away by second placed Lusaka Dynamos in their Lusaka derby at National Heroes Stadium.
-MIGHTY SUSPEND CHINAMA
‘Mighty’ Mufulira Wanderers have suspended coach Justin Chinama after two and a half years with the nine-time champions.
Like Bwale, Mighty under Chinama have collected just 5 points and have not won a match since they beat fellow promoted side Prison Leopards 3-0 in Week One on January 27.
Chinama steered Mighty to a quick return to the FAZ Super Division after going down with them at the end of the 2017 season.
Mighty are just above Buffaloes in Pool A at number seven.
2019 FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK SIX
POOL A
02/03/2019
Kabwe Warriors 3(Emmanuel Okutu 63′, Twiza Chaibela 71′, Prince Mumba 90′)-Zanaco 2 (Chitiya Mususu 10′ 52′)
Kitwe United 0-Red Arrows 2(Paul Katema 9′ 45′)
Nakambala Leopards 1(Biuma Kashito 85′)-Mufulira Wanderers 0
03/02/2019
Lusaka Dynamos 3(Chris Mugalu 3′, Ocean Mushure 62′, Aubrey Funga 71′)-Green Buffaloes 1(Happy Kaunda 32′)
Postponed
Zesco United-Prison Leopards
POOL B
02/03/2019
Lumwana Radiants 0-Power Dynamos 1(Larry Bwalya 17′)
Napsa Stars 1(Laudit Mavungo 24′)-Forest Rangers 2(Austin Muwowo 28′, Adams Zikiru 73′)
Nkwazi 0-Buildcon 2(Kingsley Kangwa 80′,Eleuter Mpepo 90′)
03/03/2019
Circuit City 2(Biston Banda 60′, Paul Mwiya 63′)-FC MUZA 1(Mandre Muleya 90′)
Postponed
Nkana-Green Eagles
2018/2019 CAF CONFEDERATION CUP GROUP C
03/02/2019
-Kumasi,Ghana
Asante Kotoko 3(Safiu Fatawu 5′, Emmanuel Gyamfi 22′, Martin Antwi 28′)-Nkana 0
-Khartoum, Sudan
Al Hilal 3(Mohammde Eldai 9′, Bakhet Hamid 35′, Abdel Latif Bayo 66′)-Zesco United 1(Lazarus Kambole 37′)
TOP SCORERS 2018/2019/02/2019
LEAGUE
03/03/2019
Rogers Kola(Zanaco):6
Laudit Mavugo (Napsa Stars):5
Emmanuel Okutu (Kabwe Warriors):4
Austin Muwowo (Forest Rangers):3
Biston Banda (Circuit City):3
Chris Mugalu(Lusaka Dynamos):3
Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi):3
Jimmy Dzingai(Power):3
Fred Tshimenga(Nkana):3
Rodgers Mukenge(Kitwe United):3
Emmanuel Habasimbi(Lusaka Dynamos):3
Tafadzwa Rusike(Zanaco):3
Kingsley Kangwa (Buildcon):2
Adams Zikiru(Forest Rangers):2
Chitiya Mususu (Zanaco):2
Paul Katema(Red Arrows):2
Patrick Kasunga (Kabwe Warriors):2
Mande Badawa (Buildcon):2
Paul Simpemba(Kabwe Warriors):2
Holly Songwe (Kitwe United):2
Bruce Musakanya(Red Arrows):2
Fahad Bayo(Buildcon):2
Jesse Were (Zesco):2
Kelvin Mubanga(Nkana):2
Brian Chewe(Mufulira Wanderers):2
Paul Mwiya (Circuit City):1
Mandre Muleya(FC MUZA):1
Ocean Mushure(Lusaka Dynamos):1
Happy Kaunda (Green Buffaloes):1
Aubrey Funga(Lusaka Dynamos):1
Eleuter Mpepo (Buildcon):1
Biuma Kashito (Nakambala):1
Prince Mumba(Kabwe Warriors):1
Twiza Chaibela(Kabwe Warriors):1
Larry Bwalya(Power Dynamos):
1
Winston Kalengo(Zesco):1
Rahim Osumanu (Zesco):1
Tshite Mweshi(Prisons Leopards):1
Alex Ngonga (Power Dynamos):1
Christian Ntouba (Power Dynamos):1
Hope Katwishi (Kitwe United):1
George Chaloba (Green Eagles):1
Mangani Phiri(Circuit City):1
Simon Mulenga(Nakambala):1
John Sikaumbwe(Napsa Stars):1
Moses Lolozi(Kitwe United):1
Walter Bwalya(Nkana):1
Julius Situmbeko (Zanaco):1
Diamond Chikwekwe(Green Buffaloes):1
Chilimba Moonga(Green Buffaloes):1
Eddie Sinyangwe(Green Buffaloes):1
Ray Mutale (Green Eagles):1
Eric Chomba(Nkwazi):1
Dominic Chanda(Circuit City):1
Yvan Mballa(Forest Rangers):1
Douglas Muwowo(Forest Rangers):1
Osas Okoro (Buildcon):1
Ephraim Gikan(Buildcon):1
Chrispin Mulenga(Lumwana):1
Quadri Kola (Zesco):1
Simon Bwalya (Nkana):1
Eric Yema(Napsa Stars):1
Lubinda Mundia(Red Arrows):1
Felix Nyaende(Zanaco):1
Guily Manziba (Zanaco):1
Collins Mulenga (Green Eagles):1
Amity Shemande (Green Eagles):1
Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco):1
Martin Kayuwa (Power):1
Moses Phiri (Buildcon):1
Emmanuel Manda (MUZA):1
Chitoshi Chiinga(Circuit City):1
Francis Simwanza (Red Arrows):1
Musonda Kapembwa (Lumwana):1
John Kaiku (Lumwana):1
Victor Mubanga (Lumwana):1
John Goma (Mufulira Wanderers):1
Mathews Macha(Mufulira Wanderers):1
Portipher Zulu (Nakambala):1
Frank Banini (Prisons Leopards):1
Kapota Kayawe(Kitwe United):1*
Field Kandela (Kabwe Warriors):1*
*Denotes own-goal
CONTINENTAL
03/03/2019
Lazarus Kambole(Zesco):7
Jesse Were (Zesco):5
Ronald Kampamba(Nkana):4
Fred Tshimenga(Nkana):3
Festus Mbewe (Nkana): 2
Kelvin Mubanga (Nkana):2
Anos Tembo(Green Eagles):2
Walter Bwalya (Nkana):2
Rahim Osumanu(Zesco):2
John Chingandu(Zesco):1
Anthony Akumu (Zesco):1
Joseph Musonda (Nkana):1
Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes):1
Collins Mulenga (Eagles):1
Chipili Mungule(Green Buffaloes):1
Steward Chikandiwa(Green Buffaloes):1
Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):1
Spencer Sautu (Green Eagles):1
Harrison Chisala (Nkana):1
Jonathan Manongo(Green Eagles):1
Edward Mwamba(Green Eagles):1
The problems at green Buffaloes are not exactly coaching per say. Too bad for Charles Bwale and all I can urge is for him not to loose hope. Such things happen in football, look at Honor Janza at Red Arrows. But I know the Army are good employers particularly if he was enlisted as a soldier. He will still have a role to play in future. Other reasons are that Buffaloes have failed to attract high profile players perhaps because of a high parse demanded by such players. Overall the team is not a bad team at all. What is needed is to polish up in a few areas especially the striking force. This is what has been the an doing at GBFC, they cant get goals. Their victories are I-0, 2-1, 1-1 and then loosing in a painful way 1-0, the most terrible one being the 3-1 bashing at the hands of Lusaka…
Chris Katongo for Chipolopolo.
Do the Skjorsiakia phenomenal…
I still believe GBFC are capable of turning the tables round in the few remaining matches. I also know that the administrators of the team in this case the command know exactly what they are doing. We are not in the inner circle to know what exactly is happening, that’s the more reason this quick reaction to reengage Bilton once again. I want to assure the team that you also have a lot of supporters across the country and each time you loose you disappoint a lot of fans. There is also need to consider motivating these players by giving them good incentives, we are not saying you are not doing that. Lastly searching for talent should be an on going thing across the Country. You can make use of the many of your retired soldiers to play this role. Once they bring a good talent reward them…