

Law Enforcement Agencies have been called upon to consider opening an investigation into claims that President Edgar Lungu wants to assassinate UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo said that while President Lungu has not taken any legal action against those making such accusations against him, the Police should take the claims seriously.

Mr. Kasolo has told QTV News that if such a serious allegation is made, it is incumbent upon security wings to institute investigations.

Mr. Kasolo said that he believed that the Zambia Police, in this case, already know whom to follow up and what matters to take to court on the accusations of assassination being made against the President.

Last month Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema said that police fired live ammunition at him and his supporters in Sesheke. The incident happened during a political rally in the southwest of the country. Mr Hichilema’s Spokesman Brian Mwiinga also confirmed the incident in an interview.

“Our lives are in danger as Police and PF cadres are discharging live ammunition at us and our people. We appeal to the Nation to remain calm but steadfast for any eventualities to come,” Mr Hichilema posted on his Facebook page.

Mr Mwiinga said Mr Hichilema wasn’t hurt in the incident.

“It was shocking, the police just came from nowhere and began discharging live ammunition,” Mr. Mwiinga said.

“Hichilema’s life is in danger,” he said.

Western Province Police Commissioner Charles Lungu said that he was unaware of the incident.

