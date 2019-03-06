Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has declared the cholera outbreak in Lusaka over.

Dr. Chilufya said that there has been no cholera case recorded in the last 19 days in Lusaka.

He explained that on 29th January 2019, a cholera case was recorded from Kabana area in Lusaka and as of 13th February 2019, an accumulation of seven cases were laboratory confirmed from Kabana, Garden, Chipata SOS, Mtendere and Buseko market.

He said all cases presented with severe dehydration due to acute diarrhea and vomiting and they were successfully treated in the Cholera Treatment Centers within the sub-districts in which they reside.

Dr. Chilufya has since cautioned members of the Public to observe high levels of hygiene and avoid practices that endanger their lives among them the consumption of contaminated water and food.

He has also encouraged members of the Public to refrain from buying and consuming ready-to–eat food from unauthorised eating places in order to prevent cholera and other foodborne diseases.

Dr. Chilufya has since appreciated the continued support from many other bilateral and multilateral partners in securing the health of Zambians not only against cholera but other communicable and non-communicable disease.

