Minister of Finance Hon. Margaret Mwanakatwe will be Guest of Honour at the Stanbic Anakazi Women of the Year Awards ceremony to be held on March 7 at the Intercontinental hotel in Lusaka.

The award ceremony promotes women empowerment by recognising outstanding women who excel and have made a positive impact in various fields such as agriculture, digital, education, community, mining and many more.

Over 120 women have been nominated at this year’s awards, which is a record for the Women of the Year Award Ceremony which has been taking place since 2014.

“We recognise the role Zambian women play in the development of our nation. Anakazi banking aims to provide women more opportunities to empower themselves through increased access to finance. The Anakazi Women of the Year awards is a great way for us to celebrate the exceptional women in our country and honour them for their hard work,” said Chanda Katongo, Head of Women’s Banking and Public Relations.

A raffle will be held during the night which will see women walk away with various prizes such as three-month gym membership at the Intercontinental Hotel Gym, dinner for two at the InterContinental’s Savanna restaurant, two Proflight Zambia air tickets, and many more.

Anakazi Banking was introduced by Stanbic Bank in 2017 and focuses on both increased access to finance and capacity building activities for women entrepreneurs.

These platforms include training, mentorship and networking events to build knowledge in business management and access to markets, as well as assistance in business formalisation.

