UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has urged the PF Government to rescind its decision on the export of mealie meal.

Mr. Hichilema says it is only logical for the PF leadership to rescind this decision until such a time when Zambia will be certain that people have and will have enough food to even export the surplus.

He said most maize fields have dried up a sign that poverty levels will escalate to unprecedented levels in the country.

He noted that the country is facing unprecedented social, economic and political problems and there is need to quickly find a permanent solution to these challenges and the solutions is having a caring and credible leadership.

The Ministry of Agriculture last week lifted the ban on the export of mealie meal with immediate effect to ensure a smooth flow of exports of mealie meal.

Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo said the ministry will apply a regulated export regime that they have been using to facilitate maize seed exports through the Eastern and Southern African region and so far worked well.

