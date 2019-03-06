UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has urged the PF Government to rescind its decision on the export of mealie meal.
Mr. Hichilema says it is only logical for the PF leadership to rescind this decision until such a time when Zambia will be certain that people have and will have enough food to even export the surplus.
He said most maize fields have dried up a sign that poverty levels will escalate to unprecedented levels in the country.
He noted that the country is facing unprecedented social, economic and political problems and there is need to quickly find a permanent solution to these challenges and the solutions is having a caring and credible leadership.
The Ministry of Agriculture last week lifted the ban on the export of mealie meal with immediate effect to ensure a smooth flow of exports of mealie meal.
Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo said the ministry will apply a regulated export regime that they have been using to facilitate maize seed exports through the Eastern and Southern African region and so far worked well.
Allowing the export of Maize after a poor farming season is a recipe for disaster.
So what happened
1)Late rains.No effort from the PF government to invest in small dams while having 60% of water resources in the SADC region
2) late delivery of farming input.
Simply put,the PF agricultural has been a failure since it came to power
Farming has always been dodgy in Zambia.
Not under the late Mwanawasa. We had 4 bumper harvests during his reign.Disaster under the PF.
“He noted that the country is facing unprecedented social, economic and political problems and there is need to quickly find a permanent solution to these challenges and the solutions is having a caring and credible leadership.”
There a clear lack of leadership on the part of the opposition party you claim you lead by numbers from your region. Although your message is clear I honestly hope you are working with Stats. You claim to be talking for the people but you just managed to run down a TV station by your deeds. It is your fault Prime is shutdown for a month. Why haven’t you said anything on the subject.
Minister Katambo can you please school double h why you have made a decision to export mealie meal? Give the rogue in chief figures.”
@Thorn in the Flesh
Prime TV has been informing the nation about problems being experienced by farmers and civil servants. The PF’s DeadNBC has just be spewing propaganda.You cant hide the truth from the masses.Zambians are not dull like the average PF cadre
These are the things you should be talking about instead of nonexistent live bullets. GRZ must not act on the current figures because with the way the weather is behaving, we may not have rains next year.
What an utter idi*ot this Hichilema. He’s always opposing anything and everything. No future for 2021 for this bum.
What else do we expect from the people across the fence?
Ba Independent
Please support tribal party based on solid ideologies and good leadership. If certain quotas of our society notes that Civil servants are sometimes very casual in the way they apply themselves at work, that does not mean to say they are going through hardships, NO. Infact a vibrant and efficient Civil Servant system is key to social-economic service delivery. So dont think people will vote for Icilema on falsehood because the chap actually doesnt understand anything. We all need a vibrant and efficient Civil Service but if you think otherwise, you are doomed. Remember most Government tax revenue go to meet the Civil Service huge wage bill and you reckon that these guys are just consumers and hence the need for them to be supporting Government in Service delivery so that…