Minister of Youth Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere has urged the youth to reflect on their obligations, responsibility and contribution towards national development.

Mr. Mawere was speaking in view of the commemoration of the national youth day which falls on the 12th of March to celebrate the contribution of the youth to the political independence of the country.

He was speaking at a joint press briefing with Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya who was flanked by her Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo at the Ministry of Information offices in Lusaka today.

Mr. Mawere said this year’s youth celebrations being celebrated under the theme ‘Zambian Youth ;Generation unlimited’ is based on the fact that the current youth generation is a generation that is unlimited in terms of innovation and tenacity to contribute to sustainable national development.

And speaking at the same media briefing, Mr. Peter Lungu the Zambia Institute of Sustainable Development Executive Director who also runs the Zambia robotics association said that his organisation is working with the youth in ensuring that they change the narrative of Zambian youths in being innovative.

Mr. Mawere said that Government applauds and supports such innovations and encourages anyone to walk in their offices and enquire any service they may require from the Ministry as it is the desire of government to support any innovation by the young people to ensure that their dreams are brought to reality.

Film makers in Zambia also launched the Film Maker’s Guild of Zambia at the briefing.

The Guild which will be an affiliate of National Association for Media Arts (NAMA) aims at promoting local talent and stories which is envisioned to promote a sense of patriotism among Zambians.

The interim committee members were led by Mr. Lawrence Tombstone who said the film industry is a viable industry that has potential to create jobs.

Mr. Thompson emphasised the need for the film industry to be able to operate as a business in order to create employment, protect and sustain it for those who have chosen this industry for their livelihood.

He further stated that the Guild intends to standardise pricing of content, regulation of actor/actress remuneration, producer/cast engagement terms and conditions as well as standards of operation.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Chanda Kasolo applauded the initiative and said it is impressive that Zambia is now stepping to the podium and offered the Guild support in ensuring that they are able to regulate and enact law.

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya was impressed with the committee in taking initiative to organise and leverage themselves and stated that government is working hard to ensure that the media and film policy are implemented.

