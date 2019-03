Chembo released her latest single “Feel the pain“.

Written by Chembo

Produced by Chembo, Bucx (also guitar), and Shom C

Recorded by Reverb Studios

Mixed and mastered by Kevin Provoke

Backing Vocals by Joshua

Photography by Emmanuel Mwiche/ Art work by Wongani Zalilo

Art Direction by Chembo

