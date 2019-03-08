The Electoral Commission of Zambia has set 11th April, 2019 as the date on which to hold the Parliamentary, and Local Government by-elections in Bahati Constituency of Mansa District in Luapula Province and Roan Constituency of Luanshya District on the Copperbelt Province.

The Commission will on the same date also conduct 7 Local Government By-elections in Chinyanja Ward of Kabwe District, Makunku Ward of Itezhi-tezhi District, Chilyapa Ward of Mansa District, Lengelengenda Ward of Chavuma District, Mfinshe Ward of Mungwi District, Muyondoti Ward of Mitete District, and Muchinga Ward of Chama District.

The By-elections in Bahati and Roan Constituencies have been necessitated following the expulsion of incumbent Bahati Member of Parliament Harry Kalaba on Monday 28th January,2019 and the crossing of the floor of Dr. Chishimba Kambwili to National Democratic Congress as declared by the Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini on 27th February 2019.

Meanwhile, the vacancies in Chinyanja Ward, Makunku Ward, Chilyapa Ward, Lengelengenda Ward, Mfinshe Ward, Muyondoti Ward and Muchinga Ward are as a result of resignations and death of councillors.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by Electoral Commission of Zambia Public Relations Manager Margret Chimanse.

