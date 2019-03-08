Commerce Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma says over 27, 000 jobs were created in 2018 across the country. Mr. Yaluma said the 27, 000 jobs were created through the Small and Medium Enterprise. He observed that the use of cooperatives and Clusters is yielding positive results for Zambia.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum workshop in Sandton South Africa, Mr. Yaluma said the SMEs sector in Zambia is contributing positively to the Economy due to the high number of jobs it is creating.

He expressed happiness with the trade and Industry reforms that government has implemented and noted that Zambia is now able to Manufacture goods for exports particularly agro process products.

Mr. Yaluma said the revised policy on industrialization has enabled Zambia to add Value on its raw Materials.

He however bemoaned lack of adequate support for the SMES from Commercial Banks in the country hence the need for other players to come on board to increase funding for the SMES sector.

This is contained in a statement issued to the Media by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.

