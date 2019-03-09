Chipolopolo midfielder Augustine Mulenga came off the bench to rescue Orlando Pirates on Friday night to keep them in the race for a 2018/2019 CAF Champions League quarterfinal place.

ORLANDO PIRATES

Pirates came from 2-0 down at halftime to draw 2-2 at home with FC Platinum of Zimbabwe at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

But it took until the last nine minutes of the match for Pirates to survive after Never Tigere and Rainsome Pavari scored for Platinum in the 27th and 37th minutes respectively.

Thembinkosi Lorch then pulled one back for Pirates in the 81st minute.

Mulenga, who came on in the 47th minute, sealed the one point after he was put through by his compatriot Justin Shonga in the 87th minute.

Pirates are third in Group B on 6 points with a match left to play and one point behind Horoya of Guinea whom they visit on March 16 in a must-win date in Conakry.

Platinum Stars are out of contention and bottom of Group B on 2 points.

Esperance of Tunisia has qualified with a match in hand on 11 points.

TP MAZEMBE

In Alexandria, Egypt, Mazembe drew 1-1 away with Ismaily in their penultimate Group C match.

Ismaily are out of the race on 2 points, Mazembe are second on 8 points and two behind leaders CS Constantine of Algeria with a match to go.

Mazembe must beat third placed Club African on Tunisia at home in Lubumbashi to on March 16 to clinch their quarterfinal place.

Meanwhile, defender Kabaso Chongo played the full 90 minutes, midfielder Ranford Kalaba was substituted in the 65th minute while Nathan Sinkala was an unused substitute.

