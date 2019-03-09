Zanaco and Power Dynamos remain top of Pool A and B respectively at the end of 2019 FAZ Super Division Week 7 games today.

At Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka, Zanaco crawled back from one-down in the second half to finish 1-1 with struggling Green Buffaloes.

Eddie Sinyangwe put Buffaloes ahead in the 57th minute but Romeric Pitropia equalized in the 72nd minute.

Zanaco move to 14 points, one ahead of Kabwe Warriors who beat Mufulira Wanderers 1-0 away at Shinde Stadium thanks to an Emmanuel Okutu goal in the 3rd minute.

At Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe, Power came back twice to earn a 2-2 home draw when Napsa Stars ended their three match winning run.

Bornwell Mwape put Napsa ahead in the 22nd second, but Lameck Kafwaya leveled in the 17th minute to see the two sides go 1-1into the break.

But Power suffered a setback in the 25th minute when striker Alex Ngonga was stretched off with a knee injury.

Napsa restored their led from the spot in the 62nd minute when Mwape converted a penalty after Power defender Faustin Bakodila fouled him in the area.

Bakodila then redeemed himself in the 89th minute when he headed in Govender Simwala’s free kick.

Power has 113 points, more than Nkwazi who took the weekend off because opponents Nkana are on CAF Confederation Cup duty.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

09/03/2019

WEEK 7

POOL A

Mufulira Wanderers 0-Kabwe Warriors 1

Prison Leopards 0-Nakambala Leopards 0

Lusaka Dynamos 1-Kitwe United 1

Green Buffaloes 1-Zanaco 1

POSTPONED:

Red Arrows-Zesco United

POOL B

Buildcon 2-Forest Rangers 3

Power Dynamos 2-Napsa Stars 2

Green Eagles 3-Circuit City 3

FC MUZA 0-Lumwana Radiants 4

POSTPONED

Nkwazi-Nkana

