Government is set to meet Diplomats in Zambia that have expressed concern over the suspension of the licence of privately owned Prime Television.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Joseph Malanji who confirmed the development also disclosed that government has not yet received official communication from the embassies with regards to the suspension of the TV station although government notes the media statements attributed to the Diplomats.

Mr. Malanji said his ministry has a responsibility to explain issues that happen in the country to Diplomats in order to reduce miscommunication and misconceptions that maybe created in the media.

He however said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and IBA has competent workers who have exhausted required processes before arriving at the decision to suspend Prime TV for one month.

The Minister said this in Addis Ababa shortly after arriving from Comoros where he led a SADC Ministerial Committee to discuss progress made on the application by Comoros to be admitted to SADC.

He said Comoros had expressed willingness to append its signature to the Peace and Security and Privileges and immunities protocols.

The Minister disclosed that he held meetings with; the Country’s Interim President Abudul Moustardrane, Speaker of the Comoros Assembly Dr. Abdou, Members of the Electoral Commission and Opposition party leaders.

He said all the stakeholders expressed consensus on the need for the country to hold free and fair elections, despite the Electoral Commission having been set up not more than five years ago.

He said in the wake of Comoro’s failure to sign the protocols before the election date , the decision whether SADC will monitor elections in Comoros or not will be decided during the SADC meeting scheduled for Namibia next week.

And on the International Women’s Day, the Minister said President Lungu had placed high premium on gender equality.

He said the appointment of a first female Vice President is testimony that President wants Gender parity to be actualized in Zambia.

