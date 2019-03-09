Home Videos and Audios President Lungu’s Weekend workout with Zambia Army Videos and Audios President Lungu’s Weekend workout with Zambia Army March 9, 2019 98 views 4 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print [Read 275 times, 275 reads today]Related Posts:President Lungu’s Morning Workout in PicturesPresident Edgar Lungu promises to expand the army presence throughout ZambiaPresident Lungu fires Zambia Army Commander and his DeputyPresident Lungu commends Zambia Army’s contributions in peace-keeping operations in 2018President Lungu acts to curb army worms Loading... 4 COMMENTS What workout with army? Lungu is supposed to be working out cleaning Zambia’s urban centers like he’s done on other weekends. 2 2 Reply Chibaba when you think your supposed nemesis is brooding over your actions and then you see him jogging with the Zambia Army. In the meantime, the only people you can jog with are CK and GBM and we all know they both ”awonako lini kunyansi.” 0 1 The technique is poor .Get him on the trade mill at the speed of 7km/hour and gradient of 14 0 1 Reply Good example we should all follow. Exercise exercise! Zambia has become the land of bellies. Pardon me l am off for a run………..bit cold and windyv out here! 0 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
What workout with army? Lungu is supposed to be working out cleaning Zambia’s urban centers like he’s done on other weekends.
Chibaba when you think your supposed nemesis is brooding over your actions and then you see him jogging with the Zambia Army. In the meantime, the only people you can jog with are CK and GBM and we all know they both ”awonako lini kunyansi.”
The technique is poor .Get him on the trade mill at the speed of 7km/hour and gradient of 14
Good example we should all follow. Exercise exercise!
Zambia has become the land of bellies. Pardon me l am off for a run………..bit cold and windyv out here!