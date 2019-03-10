About K1.2 Million is needed to replace the blown off roof at Solwezi General Hospital’s Maternity ward.

The heavy rains experienced in Solwezi Friday, March 8, blew off about 70 percent of the roof at the ward.

About 28 mothers were in the maternity ward when the incident happened.

Briefing Health and North-Western Province Permanent Secretaries who visited the facility, Acting Provincial Health Director, Kennedy Gondwe said the heavy rains have damaged two incubators out of the three that the health facility has.

Dr Gondwe said hospital management managed to move the mothers and the babies to Kabompo ward as an interim measure.

And Health Permanent Secretary (PS), Kakulubelwa Mulalelo was saddened by the disaster that has befallen the health facility.

Ms Mulalelo was however, happy that no life was lost adding that, the incident has not disrupted services at the facility.

Meanwhile, North-Western Province Permanent Secretary (PS), Willies Mangimela said the preliminary assessment conducted has revealed that about K1.2 Million is needed to replace the entire roof.

Mr Mangimela appealed to stakeholders to come on board and help government replace the roof at one of the most important wards at the hospital.

